Neurocrine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $153.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $805.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $478.6 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.

