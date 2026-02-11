NetEase: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Wednesday reported profit of $892.6 million in its…

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Wednesday reported profit of $892.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.57 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.83 billion, or $7.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.11 billion.

