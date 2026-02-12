Nebius Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $249.6 million…

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $249.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The an AI-centric cloud platform posted revenue of $227.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.7 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $529.8 million.

