National Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $137.4 million.

