Nabors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $805.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $797.5 million, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.6 million, or $17.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

