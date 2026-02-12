MVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2 million…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Fairmont, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.9 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $132.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.