Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $43.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $318.2 million in the period.

