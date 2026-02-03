Mueller Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $153.7 million…

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $153.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Collierville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products company posted revenue of $962.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $765.2 million, or $6.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLI

