MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $92.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $459.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.