MSA Safety: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $86.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $510.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $509.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $278.9 million, or $7.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

