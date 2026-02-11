Motorola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $649 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $649 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $12.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.20 to $3.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.70 to $16.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.