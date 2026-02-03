Mondelez: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $665 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $665 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $10.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.45 billion, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.