Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 49, Gate City 40
Albemarle 40, Fluvanna 28
Battlefield 57, Unity Reed 8
Buckingham County 52, Lunenburg Central 25
Catholic 68, Potomac School 62
Cave Spring 47, Carroll County 24
Centreville 60, South Lakes 27
Chatham 40, GW-Danville 15
Chilhowie 61, Holston 36
Colonial Forge 60, Stafford 50
Cosby 47, Midlothian 26
Council 48, Castlewood 46
Culpeper 86, King George 48
Deep Creek 59, Lake Taylor 32
Douglas Freeman 53, Mechanicsville 34
Eastside 51, Twin Springs 42
Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Westover Christian 37
Frank Cox 36, Hickory 34
Galax 61, Fort Chiswell 30
Glen Allen 71, Matoaca 25
Grace Christian 43, United Christian Academy 40
Granby 52, Heritage (Newport News) 24
Grayson County 73, Auburn 51
Greensville County 60, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 22
Grove Avenue Baptist 62, St. Michael 37
Grundy 66, Hurley 23
Highland-Warrenton 49, Tandem Friends 11
Honaker 57, Northwood 9
Independence 59, Osbourn 26
James Madison 35, Westfield 26
James Monroe 77, Courtland 45
James River-Buchanan 54, Northside 39
James Robinson 48, Lake Braddock 16
Jefferson Forest 71, Brookville 19
John Handley 71, Manassas Park 11
John Marshall 55, Highland Springs 36
Lafayette 44, York 37
Lakeland 66, First Colonial 34
Liberty Christian 74, Va. Episcopal 51
Lightridge 58, Briar Woods 47
Lloyd C. Bird 82, RHSA 5
Luray 47, Madison County 21
Manchester 72, Clover Hill 37
Massaponax 47, Riverbend 36
Maury 52, Norfolk Academy 36
Menchville 96, Woodside 18
Miller School 83, Stuart Hall 39
Monacan 64, Huguenot 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 32, Brunswick Academy 31
Narrows 49, Eastern Montgomery 33
New Kent 60, Smithfield 41
Norfolk Christian School 84, Steward School 69
Norfolk Collegiate 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Osbourn Park 78, Patriot 16
Parry McCluer 46, Highland-Monterey 26
Patrick County 55, Radford 50
Paul VI 61, Bishop O’Connell 36
Phoebus 57, I. C. Norcom High School 34
Powhatan 57, James River-Midlothian 40
Prince Edward County 52, Cumberland 20
Pulaski County 62, Floyd County 55
Randolph-Henry 56, Nottoway 22
Randolph-Macon Academy 33, Foxcroft 18
Rappahannock 51, West Point 45
Ridgeview 47, Union 39
Riverside 71, Loudoun Valley 60
Rural Retreat 49, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 38
Salem 75, Blacksburg 18
Seton School 79, Oakcrest 36
Skyline 68, Brentsville 43
South County 50, West Potomac 40
Spotsylvania 41, Eastern View 27
St Andrew’s, Md. 79, Oakcrest 36
Stone Bridge 45, Potomac Falls 34
Surry County 58, Sussex Central 17
Temple Christian 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 21
The Covenant School 71, Charlottesville 61
Timberlake Christian 26, Christian Heritage Academy 17
Turner Ashby 40, William Monroe 22
Wakefield School 44, Fredericksburg Academy 23
William Campbell 51, Gretna 32
Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Carmel 15
Wilson Memorial 53, Fort Defiance 38
Woodgrove 57, Dominion 41
Woodstock Central 64, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
