Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 49, Gate City 40

Albemarle 40, Fluvanna 28

Battlefield 57, Unity Reed 8

Buckingham County 52, Lunenburg Central 25

Catholic 68, Potomac School 62

Cave Spring 47, Carroll County 24

Centreville 60, South Lakes 27

Chatham 40, GW-Danville 15

Chilhowie 61, Holston 36

Colonial Forge 60, Stafford 50

Cosby 47, Midlothian 26

Council 48, Castlewood 46

Culpeper 86, King George 48

Deep Creek 59, Lake Taylor 32

Douglas Freeman 53, Mechanicsville 34

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 42

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Westover Christian 37

Frank Cox 36, Hickory 34

Galax 61, Fort Chiswell 30

Glen Allen 71, Matoaca 25

Grace Christian 43, United Christian Academy 40

Granby 52, Heritage (Newport News) 24

Grayson County 73, Auburn 51

Greensville County 60, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 22

Grove Avenue Baptist 62, St. Michael 37

Grundy 66, Hurley 23

Highland-Warrenton 49, Tandem Friends 11

Honaker 57, Northwood 9

Independence 59, Osbourn 26

James Madison 35, Westfield 26

James Monroe 77, Courtland 45

James River-Buchanan 54, Northside 39

James Robinson 48, Lake Braddock 16

Jefferson Forest 71, Brookville 19

John Handley 71, Manassas Park 11

John Marshall 55, Highland Springs 36

Lafayette 44, York 37

Lakeland 66, First Colonial 34

Liberty Christian 74, Va. Episcopal 51

Lightridge 58, Briar Woods 47

Lloyd C. Bird 82, RHSA 5

Luray 47, Madison County 21

Manchester 72, Clover Hill 37

Massaponax 47, Riverbend 36

Maury 52, Norfolk Academy 36

Menchville 96, Woodside 18

Miller School 83, Stuart Hall 39

Monacan 64, Huguenot 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 32, Brunswick Academy 31

Narrows 49, Eastern Montgomery 33

New Kent 60, Smithfield 41

Norfolk Christian School 84, Steward School 69

Norfolk Collegiate 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 19

Osbourn Park 78, Patriot 16

Parry McCluer 46, Highland-Monterey 26

Patrick County 55, Radford 50

Paul VI 61, Bishop O’Connell 36

Phoebus 57, I. C. Norcom High School 34

Powhatan 57, James River-Midlothian 40

Prince Edward County 52, Cumberland 20

Pulaski County 62, Floyd County 55

Randolph-Henry 56, Nottoway 22

Randolph-Macon Academy 33, Foxcroft 18

Rappahannock 51, West Point 45

Ridgeview 47, Union 39

Riverside 71, Loudoun Valley 60

Rural Retreat 49, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 38

Salem 75, Blacksburg 18

Seton School 79, Oakcrest 36

Skyline 68, Brentsville 43

South County 50, West Potomac 40

Spotsylvania 41, Eastern View 27

St Andrew’s, Md. 79, Oakcrest 36

Stone Bridge 45, Potomac Falls 34

Surry County 58, Sussex Central 17

Temple Christian 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 21

The Covenant School 71, Charlottesville 61

Timberlake Christian 26, Christian Heritage Academy 17

Turner Ashby 40, William Monroe 22

Wakefield School 44, Fredericksburg Academy 23

William Campbell 51, Gretna 32

Williamsburg Christian Academy 46, Carmel 15

Wilson Memorial 53, Fort Defiance 38

Woodgrove 57, Dominion 41

Woodstock Central 64, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

