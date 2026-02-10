Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian Christian 76, Shenandoah Valley Academy 73
Battlefield 76, Unity Reed 51
Belpre Christian, Ohio 63, Carroll County 20
Benedictine 59, Highland Springs 55
Bishop O’Connell 70, Bishop McNamara, Md. 65
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 66, Banner Christian 47
Blue Ridge Christian 57, Redeemer Classical 39
Bruton 79, Grafton 58
Buckingham County 68, Lunenburg Central 52
Catholic 74, Trinity Episcopal 70
Centreville 56, South Lakes 51
Chilhowie 75, Holston 35
Christiansburg 66, Carroll County 53
Colonial Forge 51, Stafford 40
Cornerstone Christian 51, Appalachian Christian 41
Cosby 52, Midlothian 46
Courtland 69, James Monroe 34
Culpeper 75, King George 59
Deep Creek 74, Booker T. Washington 58
E.C. Glass 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 35
Eastern View 80, Spotsylvania 54
Eastside 52, Twin Springs 28
Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Timberlake Christian 23
Fauquier 87, James Wood 52
First Colonial 82, Lakeland 61
Fluvanna 47, Goochland 35
Frank Cox 54, Hickory 28
Gate City 54, Abingdon 51
Glen Allen 72, Matoaca 60
Greenbrier Christian 76, Oaktree 71
Grundy 72, Hurley 25
Hampton Roads 56, Summit Christian Academy 48
Hargrave Military 72, North Cross 51
Independence 71, Osbourn 42
John Marshall 62, I. C. Norcom High School 46
Lafayette 83, York 32
Lake Braddock 54, James Robinson 37
Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 44
Lightridge 65, Briar Woods 62
Lloyd C. Bird 86, RHSA 37
Loudoun Valley 64, Riverside 55
Luray 64, Madison County 52
Maggie L. Walker GS 76, Charles City County 20
Manchester 69, Clover Hill 52
Martinsville 63, James River-Buchanan 29
Massaponax 57, Riverbend 51
Narrows 71, Eastern Montgomery 51
New Kent 84, Warhill 61
Northwood 70, Honaker 58
Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 47
Park View-Sterling 69, Trinity Academy 66
Parry McCluer 70, Highland-Monterey 31
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 83, Rural Retreat 49
Patriot 83, Osbourn Park 42
Paul VI 87, Good Counsel, Md. 42
Peninsula Catholic 60, Atlantic Shores Christian 55
Potomac Falls 57, Stone Bridge 56
Prince George’s Christian Academy, Md. 75, Virginia Academy 55
Radford 48, Patrick County 34
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Westover Christian 43
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 50
Salem 92, Blacksburg 51
Skyline 73, Brentsville 30
Smithfield 60, Jamestown 30
South County 59, West Potomac 51
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Collegiate-Richmond 62
Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 60
Steward School 78, Norfolk Christian School 31
Surry County 48, Sussex Central 46
TJHS 69, Armstrong 66
Tabb 61, Gloucester 44
Tandem Friends 71, New Covenant 61
Turner Ashby 70, William Monroe 45
Twin Valley 62, County Christian 53
Union 60, Ridgeview 53
Varina 96, Mechanicsville 37
Wakefield School 71, Fredericksburg Academy 21
Walsingham Academy 74, Nansemond-Suffolk 59
West Springfield 45, Fairfax 42
Westfield 58, James Madison 44
Woodstock Central 77, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) vs. Abingdon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
