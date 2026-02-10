Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Appalachian Christian 76, Shenandoah Valley Academy 73 Battlefield 76, Unity Reed 51 Belpre Christian, Ohio 63, Carroll…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian 76, Shenandoah Valley Academy 73

Battlefield 76, Unity Reed 51

Belpre Christian, Ohio 63, Carroll County 20

Benedictine 59, Highland Springs 55

Bishop O’Connell 70, Bishop McNamara, Md. 65

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 66, Banner Christian 47

Blue Ridge Christian 57, Redeemer Classical 39

Bruton 79, Grafton 58

Buckingham County 68, Lunenburg Central 52

Catholic 74, Trinity Episcopal 70

Centreville 56, South Lakes 51

Chilhowie 75, Holston 35

Christiansburg 66, Carroll County 53

Colonial Forge 51, Stafford 40

Cornerstone Christian 51, Appalachian Christian 41

Cosby 52, Midlothian 46

Courtland 69, James Monroe 34

Culpeper 75, King George 59

Deep Creek 74, Booker T. Washington 58

E.C. Glass 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 35

Eastern View 80, Spotsylvania 54

Eastside 52, Twin Springs 28

Faith Christian-Roanoke 58, Timberlake Christian 23

Fauquier 87, James Wood 52

First Colonial 82, Lakeland 61

Fluvanna 47, Goochland 35

Frank Cox 54, Hickory 28

Gate City 54, Abingdon 51

Glen Allen 72, Matoaca 60

Greenbrier Christian 76, Oaktree 71

Grundy 72, Hurley 25

Hampton Roads 56, Summit Christian Academy 48

Hargrave Military 72, North Cross 51

Independence 71, Osbourn 42

John Marshall 62, I. C. Norcom High School 46

Lafayette 83, York 32

Lake Braddock 54, James Robinson 37

Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 44

Lightridge 65, Briar Woods 62

Lloyd C. Bird 86, RHSA 37

Loudoun Valley 64, Riverside 55

Luray 64, Madison County 52

Maggie L. Walker GS 76, Charles City County 20

Manchester 69, Clover Hill 52

Martinsville 63, James River-Buchanan 29

Massaponax 57, Riverbend 51

Narrows 71, Eastern Montgomery 51

New Kent 84, Warhill 61

Northwood 70, Honaker 58

Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 47

Park View-Sterling 69, Trinity Academy 66

Parry McCluer 70, Highland-Monterey 31

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 83, Rural Retreat 49

Patriot 83, Osbourn Park 42

Paul VI 87, Good Counsel, Md. 42

Peninsula Catholic 60, Atlantic Shores Christian 55

Potomac Falls 57, Stone Bridge 56

Prince George’s Christian Academy, Md. 75, Virginia Academy 55

Radford 48, Patrick County 34

Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Westover Christian 43

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 50

Salem 92, Blacksburg 51

Skyline 73, Brentsville 30

Smithfield 60, Jamestown 30

South County 59, West Potomac 51

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Collegiate-Richmond 62

Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 60

Steward School 78, Norfolk Christian School 31

Surry County 48, Sussex Central 46

TJHS 69, Armstrong 66

Tabb 61, Gloucester 44

Tandem Friends 71, New Covenant 61

Turner Ashby 70, William Monroe 45

Twin Valley 62, County Christian 53

Union 60, Ridgeview 53

Varina 96, Mechanicsville 37

Wakefield School 71, Fredericksburg Academy 21

Walsingham Academy 74, Nansemond-Suffolk 59

West Springfield 45, Fairfax 42

Westfield 58, James Madison 44

Woodstock Central 77, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) vs. Abingdon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.