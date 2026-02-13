Moderna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $826 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $826 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.60 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $678 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.82 billion, or $7.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.