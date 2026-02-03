Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.07 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

