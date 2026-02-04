McKesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.19 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $9.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.31 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $106.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.66 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.80 to $39.20 per share.

