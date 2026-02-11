McDonald’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.16 billion. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.16 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.85 billion.

