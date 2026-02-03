Matthews International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Tuesday reported profit of $43.6 million in its fiscal…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Tuesday reported profit of $43.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $284.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.