Mattel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $106.2 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $397.6 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.30 per share.

