Materion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $489.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.8 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.50 per share.

