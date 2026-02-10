MasterBrand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42 million in…

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $644.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

