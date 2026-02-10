Masco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $165 million. The…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $165 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $810 million, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.56 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

