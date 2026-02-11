Martin Marietta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $279…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $279 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.85 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.68 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.14 billion, or $18.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.15 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion.

