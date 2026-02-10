Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $445 million.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.58 per share.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.58 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.69 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.6 billion, or $9.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.50 to $2.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.32 to $11.57 per share.

