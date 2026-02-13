Marcus & Millichap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported profit of $13.3 million…

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported profit of $13.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $244 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $755.2 million.

