Manulife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.08 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $11.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.99 billion, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.63 billion.

