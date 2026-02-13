Magna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $829 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.01 billion.

Magna expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.9 billion to $43.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.