Lyft: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.76 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $6.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.84 billion, or $6.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.32 billion.

