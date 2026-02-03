Lumentum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $78.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $665.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $830 million for the fiscal third quarter.

