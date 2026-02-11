Lithia Motors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $136.8…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $136.8 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $5.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.74 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.09 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.2 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $819.6 million, or $32.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.