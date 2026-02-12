Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $136 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $136 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.45. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $520.5 million, or $9.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.23 billion.

