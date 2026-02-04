Lifevantage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $276,000 in its…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $276,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $185 million to $200 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFVN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.