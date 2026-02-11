Legget & Platt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.2…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $938.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.4 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.06 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

