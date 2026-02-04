Lear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $82.7 million. The…

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.41 per share.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $436.8 million, or $8.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.26 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $23.21 billion to $24.01 billion.

