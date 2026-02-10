Lattice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $523.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $172 million for the fiscal first quarter.

