Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.5 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $208.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $49 million.

