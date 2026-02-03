Key Tronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTCC

