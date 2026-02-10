Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Tuesday reported profit of $304,000 in…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Tuesday reported profit of $304,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.