Kennametal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $33.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $529.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kennametal expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $565 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion.

