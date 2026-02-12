Kelly Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.8 million…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $3.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $254.1 million, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.