Kelly Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $3.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $254.1 million, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

