Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $102.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.71 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $2.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.26 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $196 million, or $17.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.1 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

