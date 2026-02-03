J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $883,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $343.8 million in the period.

