James Hardie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $68.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

