Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 3, 2026, 4:40 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $125.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.30 per share.

