Jack Henry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $124.7 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $619.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.4 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $6.61 to $6.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.