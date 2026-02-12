Iron Mountain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.3 million.…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.3 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.6 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.9 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.69 to $5.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.63 billion to $7.78 billion.

