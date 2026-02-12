Iridium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.9…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.4 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $871.7 million.

