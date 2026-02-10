IRadimed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.4 million in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.5 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $22 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRMD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.